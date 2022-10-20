BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Wednesday that his party was ready to defy a curfew even to make their upcoming anti-government rally in Khulna a success.

He made the remarks in the wake of a decision by transport owners and workers in Khulna to suspend bus services ahead of their party's rally in the southwestern region's

Chairperson's party office in Gulshan he said, "Afraid of BNP's mass gathering the government suspended bus services in Khulna on October 21 and 22. But despite all obstacles people will participate at our programme."

"BNP is in nightmare of another one eleven," in reference to the statement of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, BNP Secretary General said, "BNP does not see nightmare. We dream of a democratic Bangladesh, we dream of ensuring people's right to vote, we dream of establishing a real Bangladesh."

Fakhrul also said, "In the second phase, we have already finished the discussion with 14 parties. Today we discuss with Bangladesh National Party and Bangladesh Islamic Party as part of this."

He said that they agreed to some demands of their coming simultaneous movement, including the ouster of the current government, restoration of democracy, unconditional release of Khaleda Zia and withdrawal of the false cases filed against the opposition leaders and activists and holding the next polls under a non-party neutral government.

"We'll initiate a simultaneous movement focusing on these issues," he added.

Inter-district bus services in Khulna will be kept suspended for two days on October 21 and 22 ahead of BNP's mass rally.

Khulna District Bus-Minibus Coach Owners Association and Motor Workers Council jointly took the decision on Tuesday night.

Jakir Hossain Biplob, general secretary of the Motor Workers Council, said all inter-district bus movement has been kept stopped on October 21 and 22.











