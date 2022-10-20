Ctg Port city in crisis for load-shedding

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 19: The Chattogram Port city is in crisis due to acute load shedding over last few days.

During peak hours 50 per cent of port city suffers from load shedding.

According to Power Development Board (PDB), Chattogram received 750 MW of power against the demand of 1426 MW on Wednesday afternoon.

Some of areas in the city suffered load shedding several times each lasting over one hour.

Officials said, 16 power plants, public and private, generate over 1200 MW and supply to the National Grid.

Generation by five power plants remained suspended due to shortage of gas and diesel.

The government has decided to take a series of new measures to avert an economic crisis created by volatile power supply.

Bangladesh is suspending operation of diesel-run power plants, said officials.

Fuel stations will also be closed for a day every week, they said.

The sufferings of the people there would no load shedding in the port city.

Sharp fall in supply of natural gas and furnace oil forced the PDB to shut down its gas-fired and oil fired units.











