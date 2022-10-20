Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 October, 2022, 8:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ctg Port city in crisis for load-shedding

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 19: The Chattogram Port city is in crisis due to acute load shedding over last few days.
During peak hours 50 per cent of port city suffers from load shedding.
According to Power Development Board (PDB), Chattogram received 750 MW of power against the demand of 1426 MW on Wednesday afternoon.
Some of areas in the city suffered load shedding several times each lasting over one hour.
Officials said, 16 power plants, public and private, generate over 1200 MW and supply to the National Grid.
Generation by five power plants remained suspended due to shortage of gas and diesel.
The government has decided to take a series of new measures to avert an economic crisis created by  volatile power supply.
Bangladesh is suspending operation of diesel-run power plants, said officials.
Fuel stations will also be closed for a day every week, they said.
The sufferings of the people     there would no load shedding in the port city.
Sharp fall in supply of natural gas and furnace oil forced the PDB to shut down its gas-fired and oil fired units.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India's Congress party gets first non-Gandhi president in 24 years
Amid crisis of electricity, generator sales rising on higher than normal prices
PBI's final report to court acquits Anvir, 7 others
BTRC submits final draft on OTT policy before HC
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Ctg Port city in crisis for load-shedding
Rooppur NPP moves closer to launch: Rosatom DG
ADP implementation gets momentum  


Latest News
Sheikh Russell Chess: Sri Lanka beat Nepal by 3-1 points
EU readies sanctions on Russia’s Iran drones as Security Council meets
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
Dengue death toll tops 100 as 7 more die, 864 hospitalized in 24hrs
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft