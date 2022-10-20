Rooppur NPP moves closer to launch: Rosatom DG

PABNA, Oct 19: The Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) has been installed at the second unit of the under- construction Rooppur NPP at Ishwardi of Pabna.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually from Dhaka joined the ceremony, arranged at the plant site on this occasion. Director General of Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev physically attended the event.

The operation to install the VVER-1200 reactor vessel of the second power unit in the design position was carried out in several stages. A Liebherr-11350 heavy crawler crane lifted the reactor vessel onto the transport portal of the power unit. Then, on a special transport trolley, it was moved to the central hall of the reactor compartment. Further, with the help of a polar crane, the reactor vessel was turned into a vertical position and installed on a support ring in the reactor shaft.

The VVER-1200 reactor vessel manufactured by AEM-Technologies (reactor vessel weight - 333.6 tons, length - 11.18 m, diameter - 4.57 m) passed the input control in accordance with

ll regulatory requirements before installation.

Alexey Likhachev emphasized the importance of the installation of the second reactor vessel and positively highlighted the cooperation with Bangladesh. "A year ago, we witnessed the installation of the Reactor Pressure Vessel in its design position at the first unit, and today the same operation was completed at the second unit. We see that the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Bangladesh is actively progressing, despite the obstacles that the pandemic has created for us. I am sincerely grateful to the entire team of actively constructors for their well-coordinated work. I express my gratitude to the authorities of the Bangladesh for their full support to the project. Together, every day we are moving closer the launch of the nuclear power plant, which the people of Bangladesh are eagerly waiting for," said the Director General of Rosatom.

Rooppur NPP with two VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2,400 MW is being built according to the Russian project, in accordance with the General Contract dated December 25, 2015. Russian VVER-1200 reactors were selected for the first nuclear power plant in Bangladesh. This is an evolutionary Generation III+ project that fully meets international safety requirements.









