ADP implementation gets momentum  

Despite crisis in the country, implementation rate of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) increased during the first three months of the current fiscal.

During July-September, ministries and departments spent Tk 24,148 crore implementing project at the rate of 9.43 per cent compared to spending Tk 19,559 crore with an implementation of 8.26 per cent during the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED) of the Ministry of Planning said on Wednesday.

A Tk 256,000 crore ADP with 1,496 projects, the largest ever, is under implementation in the current fiscal.

Planning Secretary Mamun-al-Rashid said that the increased rate of implementation of ADP at the begging of the fiscal was a positive sign.

There would be no need to rush to increase the rate of implementation towards the end of the fiscal, he said.

He said, "As poverty has increased spending also has gone up to reduce poverty for which implementation rate of ADP also went up."

From July to September of the last fiscal, the government spent Tk 17,301 crore with an ADP implementation rate of 8.06 per cent.

The government had spent Tk 17,344 crore in fiscal 2019-20 with an implementation rate of 8.06 per cent.

In the first four months of fiscal 2018-19, the government spent Tk 14,927 crore achieving an implementation rate of 8.25 per cent.

According to IMED sources, the Health Education and Family Welfare Department implemented 61.23 per cent during the first three months of the current fiscal, the highest.

IMED implemented 28 per cent, Cabinet Division -- 23 per cent, Ministry of Labor and Employment --20 per cent and the Department of Posts and Telecommunications --21 per cent.

The religious affairs ministry implemented 13.75 per cent and the Mineral Resources Division under the Energy and Power Division -- 15.95 per cent.

In the first three months of the current fiscal the Public Works Department (PWD) implemented 0.27 per cent, Anti-Corruption Commission --0.17 per cent, the Internal Resources Department (IRD) -- 0.15 per cent and the Ministry of Public Administration-- 0.10 per cent, the worst rates of implementation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has allocated Tk 101.44 crore for seven projects. including construction of a chancery complex in Islamabad, Pakistan, chancery complex in Bandarseri Begwan, Brunei, chancery complex in Thimpu, Bhutan, chancery complex in Berlin, Germany, chancery complex in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, chancery complex in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and chancery complex in Canberra, Australia.

The Foreign Ministry could yet start the construction of anyone of the chanceries.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports allocated Tk 302 crore for 14 projects, but could not start the implementation of anyone of them.

The projects include, sports schools under Bangladesh Krira Sangstha Pratisthan (BKSP) in Chattogram and Rajshahi, modernization of BKSP's shooting ranges, modernization of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, modernization and construction of swimming pool of Sheikh Aminuddin Stadium in Pabna, further development of Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Kushtia.

The updated information of IMED also shows that, although Tk 630 crore have been allocated for 14 projects of the Ministry of Forest and Environment, it could not start implementation of anyone of them in last three months.

Professor Mustafizur Rahman, former Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) told the Daily Observer: "At the beginning of a fiscal, ministries and divisions show the least interest in ADP execution. But at the end of the year they spend the budget quickly, which badly affects project quality."

He said the overall economy has been affected in the current fiscal year. ADP implementation rate was earlier affected by the pandemic.

An IMED official said, "In the beginning of the fiscal, the project implementation slows due to the rains. It takes time to complete the tender process and due to these reasons the implementation rate falls at the beginning of the fiscals. The speed of work will be faster during the dry season."

Due to the perennial tendency to increase the expenditures towards the end of the fiscal lack of transparency occurs , said economists.

They called for improving cross checks on expenditures from the beginning of the fiscal to ensure the quality of ADP implementation.

They said 62 ministries and divisions, including transport, power, energy, education, health and rural development received higher allocations from the ADP for the current fiscal.













