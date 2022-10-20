Video
Home Front Page

Chaktai-Khatunganj shut down over death of stabbed worker

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Oct 19: Chaktai, Khatunganj, the most important business hub of the country remained shut down for the second day on Wednesday following the death of one workers.
Large number of workers went on strike on Wednesday again, after the death of a fellow worker at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), who was allegedly stabbed over a dispute with a pickup driver on Monday last.
Md Masud succumbed to his wounds in Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. Masud used to unload products in the market.  But on Monday, he had an altercation with a pickup driver, after which the driver brought a few men who stabbed Masud in the evening. He was taken to CMCH in critical condition after the attack.
In the wake of the incident, the workers launched protests demanding the arrest of the assailants on Tuesday. The demonstrations crippled the country's business hub Khatunganj market.
Then the workers     had called off the strike on Tuesday following a meeting with merchants. But the protests flared again on news of Masud's death. They are preparing to hold Masud's funeral prayer in the market.
Abdul Quader, finance secretary of Greater Khatunganj Goods Loading-Unloading Workers Union, said the strike will continue until the assailants are arrested. No goods were unloaded or supplied from the warehouses on Wednesday.


