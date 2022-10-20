Video
Home Front Page

Faridpur-2 By-Poll

JP, AL rebel candidates withdraw

AL\'s Shahab, Khilafat\'s Zainal in race

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270
Hedayet Ullah Khan

AL's Shahab, Khilafat's Zainal in raceJatiya Party candidates Md Alamgir Mia and AL rebel candidate Jamal Hossain Mia on Wednesday withdrew their candidature in the Faridpur-2 by-election and supported ruling Awami League (AL) nominee Shahdab Akbar Chowdhury.
Major opposition BNP is not participating in the by-election.
Now only Zainul Abedin Bakul Mia of Khilafat Andolon remains in contest with the AL nominee.
The constituency fell following death of veteran AL leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, immediate past Deputy Leader of the House.
Ruling AL nominated Sajeda chowdhury's youngest son Shahdab to the constituency.
On October 12, Returning Officer Humayun Kabir cancelled nominations of two independent candidates, Md Kamruzzaman and Md Abdul Quader, for non-submission of required documents.
Wednesday was the last day      for withdrawal of nominations.
Voting is due to  take place  on November 5, using  Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Jamal Hossain Mia was unavailable on phone for his comments, his elder brother Kamal Hossain Mia told the Daily Observer that he withdrew from the race following his party decision.
"We support the Awami League candidate and we will work for him," he said.
Alamgir Mia said that since Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury was a senior AL leader, "I withdrew my candidature showing respects to her."
According to political sources, if BNP was in the race he election would be competitive.
Shahdab told the Daily Observer that he was confident that he would win the by-election, as his mother spent her life working for the people.
On November 5, 3.18 lakh eligible voters would be entitle to cast their votes in the constituency.


