Dengue rages in full fury



The capital facing worst-ever dengue outbreak, flooding hospitals with patients, putting severe strains on the health service. Many children are receiving treatment for dengue at Dhaka Shishu Hospital on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In 2021, Bangladesh reported 28,429 dengue cases and 105 deaths, previously the second-highest number. The total number of cases this year stood at 27,802 as of Wednesday.

However, the reported figures do not include those who chose not to receive hospital treatment.

All the patients who died in the last 24 hours were from Dhaka, taking Dhaka division's tally to 63, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During this time, 864 more patients, including 565 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease.

A total of 3,304 dengue patients, including 2,242 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

There have been 51 deaths from dengue in just the first 19 days of October, making it the second-deadliest month on record after August 2019, when 90 deaths occurred due to dengue.

Apart from the ones in October, this year's deaths include 1 in June, 9 in July, 11 in August, and 34 in September, according to the latest figures reported by the DGHS.

The numbers reveal a seasonal shift in the incidence of dengue. Since dengue became endemic in Bangladesh in 2000, the highest number of dengue cases and high density of Aedes mosquitoes, the vector that carries the disease, were found during the monsoon season (July-September), with cases gradually declining from October.

But this year the country has recorded over 11,710 monthly dengue hospitalisations in the first 19 days of October. It was 9,911 in September, 3,521 in August and 1,971 in July.

Dengue outbreaks in Bangladesh exceeded all previous records in 2019, mostly in the capital city of Dhaka. A total of 101,354 dengue cases with 179 dengue-related deaths were officially recorded. -UNB













