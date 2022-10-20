EC extends deadline by  90 days

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal took another 90 days period to conduct Gaibandha-5 by-polls.

SM Asaduzzaman EC Joint Secretary and Director of Public Relations said it at a press release on Wednesday.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal suspended the by-polls of Gaibandha-5 on October 12 marking irregularities as per the provisions of Article 91(a) of the Representation of the People Order 1972.

According to the provisions of Article 123 (4) of the Constitution, there is an obligation if a parliamentary seat becomes vacant, it must be filled through election within 90 days.

The press release said, "It is not possible to complete all the necessary formalities and conduct election at Gaibandha-5 vacant seat within the next 8 days.

"According to the provisions of Clause (4) of Article 123 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh ECE took another 90 days to conduct Gaibandha-5 by-polls. CEC has the authority and responsibility to take necessary decision in this regard."