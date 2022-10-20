Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 October, 2022, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Gaibandha-5 By-polls

EC extends deadline by  90 days

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal took another 90 days period to conduct Gaibandha-5 by-polls.
SM Asaduzzaman EC Joint Secretary and Director of Public Relations said it at a press release on Wednesday.
CEC Kazi Habibul Awal suspended the by-polls of Gaibandha-5 on October 12 marking irregularities as per the provisions of Article 91(a) of the Representation of the People Order 1972.
According to the provisions of Article 123 (4) of the Constitution, there is an obligation if a parliamentary seat becomes vacant, it must be filled through election within 90 days.
The press release said, "It is not possible to complete all the necessary formalities and conduct election at Gaibandha-5 vacant seat within the next 8 days.
 "According to the provisions of Clause (4) of Article 123 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh ECE took another 90 days to conduct Gaibandha-5 by-polls. CEC has the authority and responsibility to take necessary decision in this regard."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC extends deadline by  90 days
Govt to take action against spreading propaganda from abroad: Mozammel
Workers strike cripples wholesale markets in Ctg
Odhikar Parishad case dismissed Remand hearing tomorrow  
Maltreatment claims life, clinic vandalised at Uttara
Health Secy fears sharp rise indengue cases
2 sent to jail
Healthy dietary habits can reduce hypertension-related risks:Experts


Latest News
Sheikh Russell Chess: Sri Lanka beat Nepal by 3-1 points
EU readies sanctions on Russia’s Iran drones as Security Council meets
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
Dengue death toll tops 100 as 7 more die, 864 hospitalized in 24hrs
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft