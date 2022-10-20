Govt to take action against spreading propaganda from abroad: Mozammel

The government has decided to take stringent actions against those who are spreading propaganda against the country through online sitting from abroad. The authorities concerned have been working on what kind of actions could be taken against those, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, also Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, said on Tuesday.

He made the statement after the meeting of the Cabinet committee held at the Home Ministry conference room at Secretariat with the Minister in the chair.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and other members of the committee and high officials concerned attended the meeting.

While briefing media after the meeting, Mozammel Haque said, "Propaganda is spreading always from abroad. It's a cyber crime. The country's people are being misguided by spreading the propaganda with wrong information. As the cyber criminals are in abroad, it cannot be controlled."

"We are working on how and what kind of actions can be taken against them after identifying those," he added.

He said, "We have learned that huge amount of money is being laundered from the country. The cases will be investigated. By this time, more than 700 persons of different money exchangers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in money laundering. Necessary actions will be taken against the culprits after investigation. If necessary, their licenses would be cancelled."

"Who is laundering the money, the amount of money being laundered and where the money is going, all the issues are being investigated. Actions will be taken examining the records. Initially, most of them were arrested. After investigation, it would be said that the amount is big or small. If there is any godfather, or any group or individuals behind the money laundering," he said in response to a query.

He stated, "Database of the criminals has been made. Decision has been taken that the despicable culprits can be monitored always in the meeting through the database."

Most of the law enforcement agencies work separately. It's being considered that how they could be brought under an umbrella to work in a coordinated manner. In some times, it's hard to work together comprehensively. But, the authorities have been asked to work in a coordinated manner, he added.

Regarding the country's law and order situation, Mozammel said, "I think the law and order situation is satisfactory and normal at this moment. The Puja of Hindu communities observed recently peacefully. Earlier, the Eids were also celebrated peacefully."

"We are now most worried about the Rohingyas. The government is aware about the tensions prevailing in the bordering areas. Some of the Rohingyas are involved with drugs smuggling. How they could be monitored and drugs smuggling could be controlled, it was discussed in the meeting," he added.













