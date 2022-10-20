Jamaat leader gets 17yrs in jail in Jhenaidah

JHENAIDAH, Oct 19: A Jhenaidah court has sentenced a local Jamaat-e-Islami leader to 17 years in jail in an arms act case.

Judge Md Nazimuddoula of the Jhenaidah Senior Special Tribunal Judge's Court, handed down the punishment to Muabia Hossain, secretary of the Jamaat-e-Islami's Kotchandpur upazila wing, on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, police arrested Muabia, also a former vice-chairman of Kotchandpur upazila parishad, from near the parishad office on February 22, 2016.

Based on his interrogation, police recovered a gun and six rounds of bullets from the Sulemanpur area.

Later, a case was filed against him at Kotchandpur Police Station in this connection.

After the investigation, police submitted a chargesheet to the court on May 25, 2016.

"After examining the records and witnesses, the court handed down the judgment," said Public Prosecutor Ismail Hossain Badshah. -UNB









