Train services between Dhaka, northern dists resume after 8hrs

GAZIPUR, Oct 19: Train services between Dhaka and northern districts of Bangladesh resumed Wednesday morning, after remaining suspended for nearly eight hours due to the derailment of a frieght train in Gazipur a little after midnight Tuesday.

The services resumed at 8.30am after a wagon of a North Bengal-bound train that veered off the track was removed, station master of Joydevpur railway junction, Rezaul Islam, told UNB.

The wagon derailed soon after the train reached the Baj Hijltali area of Kaliakair upazila around 12.30am, halting train movement between Dhaka and northern districts, he added. After the derailment, a rescue train from Dhaka reached the site early this morning and started the salvage operation.

"Passengers on the route suffered immensely due to the derailment as several trains, including Panchagarh Express, Nilsagar Express, got stuck at stations."

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, said the official. -UNB














