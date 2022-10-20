Man gets death sentence for killing girl in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 19: A court in Chattogram on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to death for killing a young girl after raping her four years ago.

Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Halim Ullah Chowdhury also fined defendant Siraj Munna, a resident of Hathazari upazila in Chattogram, Tk 1 lakh, said Riad Uddin, a counsel of the plaintiff. The court, however, acquitted the parents--Shahjahan Siraj and Nigar Sultana-as the allegations against them could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Lawyer Riad Uddin said they would appeal the verdict as he was not happy with the acquittal.

According to the case statement, Munna kidnapped the girl who was a Grade-VIII student of Hathazari Girls' High School and College on September 14, 2018. Both lived in the same building in Shahjalal Para of the upazila. -UNB











