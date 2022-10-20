Video
Elephants kill BGB man in Bandarban

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Staff Correspondent

A member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was killed and another member was injured in an attack by wild elephants in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Nayek Subedar Abdul Mannan, 50, of border observation post (BoP) of Bhalluk Khaiya.
The incident took place between pillars 48 and 49 of Bhalluk Khaiya area of the upazila around 10pm, confirmed Tantu Saha, officer-in-charge of Naikhongchhari police station.
According to locals, on receiving information that a gang of smugglers was bringing cattle into Bangladesh from Myanmar illegally, a team of BGB conducted a raid in the border area.
When the patrol team reached the area, a herd of elephants came in front of them.
Abdul Mannan died on the spot after being crushed under the foot of an elephant while other BGB members managed to run away.


