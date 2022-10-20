Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 October, 2022, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rohingya man killed in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 19: A group of assailants allegedly slit a Rohingya youth's throat before shooting him to death at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Upazila.
The Armed Police Battalion (APBn) said the victim's father was also killed seven months ago in the camp. His attempts to bring his father's murderers to justice ultimately led to his demise, according to law enforcers.
The victim, Syed Hossain, 23, was killed at Thaingkhali Rohingya Camp No. 13 in Ukhiya on Tuesday evening. His body has been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.
"A group of assailants attacked and killed his father, Jamil Hossain, in the camp nearly seven months ago. He gave information about the whereabouts of the suspects to the police, angering those named in the case," APBn's Assistant Superintendent Md Faruque Ahmed said.
Syed came under attack outside a shop at block 10 of the camp. He died on the spot due to excessive bleeding, Faruque added.
Informed of the incident, an APBn team rushed to the scene, but the criminals fled before the law enforcers arrived.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Jamaat leader gets 17yrs in jail in Jhenaidah
Train services between Dhaka, northern dists resume after 8hrs
Man gets death sentence for killing girl in Ctg
Elephants kill BGB man in Bandarban
Rohingya man killed in Cox’s Bazar
Crane collapses at Munshiganj steel plant, one dies
Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan


Latest News
Sheikh Russell Chess: Sri Lanka beat Nepal by 3-1 points
EU readies sanctions on Russia’s Iran drones as Security Council meets
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
Dengue death toll tops 100 as 7 more die, 864 hospitalized in 24hrs
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft