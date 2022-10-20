Crane collapses at Munshiganj steel plant, one dies

MUNSHIGANJ, Oct 19: A 32-year-old worker died and another was injured after a crane collapsed on them at a steel plant in Munshiganj on Tuesday night.

The tragedy occurred around 8pm at Magnum Steel Mill in the Baushia area of the district's Ghazaria upazila.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam, son of late Rois Uddin of Porachak Baushia East Nayakandi village, said Molla Soheb Ali, the OC of Ghazaria Police Station.

The injured has been admitted to a local hospital, he added.

Abdul Ghaffar, the uncle of the deceased, said that Kalam was working in the furnace section of the steel mill when the crane fell on him, leaving him dead on the spot. No case has been registered yet in the case, the OC added. -UNB











