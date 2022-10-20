Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 October, 2022, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Crane collapses at Munshiganj steel plant, one dies

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210

MUNSHIGANJ, Oct 19: A 32-year-old worker died and another was injured after a crane collapsed on them at a steel plant in Munshiganj on Tuesday night.
The tragedy occurred around 8pm at Magnum Steel Mill in the Baushia area of the district's Ghazaria upazila.
The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam, son of late Rois Uddin of Porachak Baushia East Nayakandi village, said Molla Soheb Ali, the OC of Ghazaria Police Station.
The injured has been admitted to a local hospital, he added.
Abdul Ghaffar, the uncle of the deceased, said that Kalam was working in the furnace section of the steel mill when the crane fell on him, leaving him dead on the spot. No case has been registered yet in the case, the OC added.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Jamaat leader gets 17yrs in jail in Jhenaidah
Train services between Dhaka, northern dists resume after 8hrs
Man gets death sentence for killing girl in Ctg
Elephants kill BGB man in Bandarban
Rohingya man killed in Cox’s Bazar
Crane collapses at Munshiganj steel plant, one dies
Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan


Latest News
Sheikh Russell Chess: Sri Lanka beat Nepal by 3-1 points
EU readies sanctions on Russia’s Iran drones as Security Council meets
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
Dengue death toll tops 100 as 7 more die, 864 hospitalized in 24hrs
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft