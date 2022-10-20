Video
BD mission in New Delhi celebrates Sheikh Russell Day

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has celebrated "Sheikh Russell Day" in a befitting manner marking the 59th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's youngest son Shaheed Sheikh Russel.
To mark the day, the High Commission organised an art competition along with screening of a documentary on Tuesday.
A discussion on the life of Sheikh Russell was held after reading out messages issued by President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina marking the day, said a media release on Wednesday.
Newly appointed High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Md. Mustafizur Rahman and Minister (Press) Shaban Mahmood took part in the discussion.
Later, the High Commissioner along with his spouse and children of officers, employees and staff cut a cake marking the day.
High Commissioner Mustafizur Rahman said that on August 15, 1975 the assassins also killed the infant Russel with their brutal bullets, which is the tragic history of Bangali Nation.
He said if Sheikh Russell was alive, he would have played a role in building the Bangladesh of Bangabandhu's dream. "If he had survived, today's new generation would have had the opportunity to learn the politics of Bangabandhu's ideology from him."
A special dua was offered for the salvation of the departed souls of all the martyrs.      -UNB


