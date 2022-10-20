Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 October, 2022, 8:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Tourist killed in Rangamati road accident

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 283

RANGAMATI, Oct 19: A tourist was killed and six others were injured when a 'Chander Gari' (a vehicle that usually carries tourists) fell into a ditch while returning from Sajek on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Sagar Ahmed, 32.
According to Atulal Chakma, Chairman of Sajek Union Parishad, the accident occurred around 11:00am when the Chander Gari reached House Para from Sajek's Ruilui Para, overturned and fell into a ditch.
"Upon receiving information from the locals, a team of Bangladesh Army and police rescued the injured people and took them to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex for treatment. Sagar died while undergoing treatment there," Atulal said.
Officer-In-charge (OC) of Sajek Police Station Nurul Haque confirmed the matter saying that all the victims of the road crash were residents of Dhaka city.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Jamaat leader gets 17yrs in jail in Jhenaidah
Train services between Dhaka, northern dists resume after 8hrs
Man gets death sentence for killing girl in Ctg
Elephants kill BGB man in Bandarban
Rohingya man killed in Cox’s Bazar
Crane collapses at Munshiganj steel plant, one dies
Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan


Latest News
Sheikh Russell Chess: Sri Lanka beat Nepal by 3-1 points
EU readies sanctions on Russia’s Iran drones as Security Council meets
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
Dengue death toll tops 100 as 7 more die, 864 hospitalized in 24hrs
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft