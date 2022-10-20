Tourist killed in Rangamati road accident

RANGAMATI, Oct 19: A tourist was killed and six others were injured when a 'Chander Gari' (a vehicle that usually carries tourists) fell into a ditch while returning from Sajek on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Sagar Ahmed, 32.

According to Atulal Chakma, Chairman of Sajek Union Parishad, the accident occurred around 11:00am when the Chander Gari reached House Para from Sajek's Ruilui Para, overturned and fell into a ditch.

"Upon receiving information from the locals, a team of Bangladesh Army and police rescued the injured people and took them to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex for treatment. Sagar died while undergoing treatment there," Atulal said.

Officer-In-charge (OC) of Sajek Police Station Nurul Haque confirmed the matter saying that all the victims of the road crash were residents of Dhaka city.










