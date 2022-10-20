

PM's call for increasing food production needs of hour



She made the call at the event virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday.



We wholeheartedly endorse her statement. What she pointed in her statement, we believe is driven by her keen observation of national and global reality about which we have penned a number of editorials recently.



The impact of the global food crisis has naturally affected Bangladesh. The price of food products in the country has shot up forcing the fixed income people cut their bags to size under the multiple effects of the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia and Ukraine combined is considered the world's bread baskets. Coupled with this are the domestic hoarders, who are exploiting this situation on lame excuses to make quick buck by creating artificial crises.



Unfortunately, people are lining up from the crack of dawn to buy rice and flour from OMS trucks at subsidised prices. The situation is made even worse by the reality that the recovery from the loss of pandemic for people from low-income backgrounds has been painfully at snail's pace, meaning they are constrained to spend less for food in order to pay for rent, utilities and healthcare.



A later WFP survey has found that around 68 percent of the population are battling to buy food. In this setting, we must take all conceivable measures to guarantee that the circumstance does not turn into a full-blown food crisis or starvation.



The potentially disastrous implications of the war in Ukraine for global food security are clear. Billions of people are on a trajectory towards hunger, poverty, and instability, driven by conflict, COVID-19, climate change, and rising food costs.



The world does not need more dire warnings. The burning question is: what are we going to do?



We need to increase production appropriately in other regions of the world, sustainably and without delay.



However, immediate measures must be stepped up to stop the wastage of food, improve food storage facilities and transportation networks, and cultivate land for food production.



