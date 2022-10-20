Plastic pollution must be controlled

Video
Thursday, 20 October, 2022
Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear sir
Plastic pollution is a terrible problem in the whole world. It is continuing years after years but the use of plastic products is not decreasing yet. Even we use plastic products from morning to night and it's become a necessary thing in our daily life. It is the time to thinking an alternative for plastic products.

Most of the oceans and rivers of the world are full with plastic products which going in the belly of fishes and the fishes died for these plastics pollution. United Nations declare the plastic pollution as one of ten most serious pollution in the world.

The 80% of the plastic products are polluting our environment directly. 12% plastic products vanished by fire but it produces toxic air which hampered our atmosphere. Only 8% plastic products being useable by recycling. So we should try to produce such plastics which won't have any bad effect on our environment.

Md Jobaidul Islam
Student,Sufia Nuria Fazil Madrasa Mirsarai, Chattogram



