Waiting for a dire situation!

The world is now more food insecure than in any other decade. There are also fears that the crisis may intensify next year. Our Honorable Prime Minister has emphasized on more food production because domestic food production is what can secure a country in times of global food crisis. So we should focus on food production without leaving an inch of land uncultivated. Last June, the United Nations warned of a possible global food crisis. The World Bank and IMF fear that 350 million people in the world will face food shortages if the global recession hits. About 40 million people in 48 countries of the world are now in dire need of food.



According to the World Bank and the IMF, the world is heading towards a severe food crisis. We need to act now to deal with that crisis. Ensuring a sustainable food security is a major challenge for any country. The various organizations and countries of the world are trying to deal with this problem in a coordinated way because many women, men and children are going to sleep with hunger in the world. We've had this problem before, but it's only gotten worse since the Russia-Ukraine war started. Although everyone wants the war to end, there is no sign of it so far.



All countries, including low, middle and rich countries, are at risk from food inflation. Of these, 20 crore and 51 million people in 45 countries will suffer from food insecurity and will be worse off in 2022 than in 2021. Famine is feared to occur in Somalia's three coastal regions between October and December due to severe food shortages. A World Bank report on food security has highlighted this dire picture of the global food business.



Prices of agricultural inputs have increased along with all commodities. The prices of fertilizers and pesticides have increased. Supply costs have increased due to rising fuel prices. Food prices have increased in many countries around the world due to the increase in the cost of crop production. According to the report, 21 countries have stopped the export of 30 types of food materials to ensure their food security. Some countries have imposed additional tariffs to discourage food exports. According to the report, global food grain prices have increased by 8 percent.



At the same time, the export price index fell by 2 percent. Food is the first basic human right. Food shortages are intensifying around the world. However, after Russia-Ukraine reached an agreement last July, Ukraine began supplying food. After that, the food market in the world became a little calmer. These two countries supply one-tenth of the world's food. Climate change has been added to the war. Asia's top rice exporting countries, including India, are at risk of lower production this year due to adverse weather conditions. As a result, the price of this most important product has increased. This information is known in the news of the international media. Food crisis is intensifying in African countries. Inflation has also increased food prices in developed countries to record highs.



Man-made environment along with climate is responsible for this situation. Recently, research reports of more than two hundred NGOs in the world have been published in various international media. It can be seen that one person in the world dies every four seconds due to hunger alone. It has been warned that the surprising thing is that 345 million people in the world are now acutely hungry. And this number of hungry people is more than double compared to 2019.



The statement said, despite promises by world leaders that there will be no more famine in the world in the 21st century, another famine is imminent in Somalia. About five million people in 45 countries of the world are on the near to starvation. According to the statement of more than two hundred NGOs in the world, about 19 thousand 700 people are dying of hunger every day in different parts of the world. The world is now burning with inflation.



Different countries are taking different steps to prevent inflation. One of them is to raise interest rates. Recently, the Bank of England said that Britain will be in recession by 2023. Inflation will stand at least 13 percent. The world is now facing a major economic food crisis. If this situation is not managed, it can take a terrible form in poor countries from food crisis.



The current crisis of food security has resulted from war disruptions in production and supply disruptions. The year 2022 has been termed as the 'year of apocalypse and hunger' by the United Nations World Food Program. World Bank announced additional funding of $12 billion for projects to combat food insecurity. We have no choice but to stop the war. Most of the people do not have money to buy it. It is a humanitarian disaster.



For decades, the world has been committed to a hunger-free world where poverty is a major problem in developing and underdeveloped countries. This poverty is mainly due to reduced purchasing power and people go hungry. Building a sustainable food security business is difficult. Due to the impact of the corona virus, poverty is eroding all over the world. The number of people living in poverty is increasing dramatically. Also, the number of hungry people in the world is increasing. Dealing with it is a challenge for the world. Poverty, reduced purchasing power, reduced reserves, lack of food supply, increase in the number of hungry people in the world etc. will suffer the world economy for a long time. However, natural calamities such as droughts, floods etc. are not less responsible for this. A united world to build a sustainable food business is essential at this time. And if that is not possible, this world may have to face a dire situation of food crisis.

The writer is an essayist

and freelance writer













