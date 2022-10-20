Commoner’s power to arrest can control crime

The word 'arrest', in fact, is such that, as soon as we come across, our mind starts imagining a police officer running after a criminal. Such imagination and perception of our mind is completely normal and innocent because arresting the criminals is what the police are best known for.



As many of us would know, other than the police, there are many agencies and authorities who also possess and exercise the arresting power, although in a very limited scale and periphery. Among these agencies and authorities, the Anti Corruption Commission and the National Bureau of Revenue are the two to find places in newspapers' front page and break the news on television often, for their 'routine yet special' events.



While it is a routine duty for the ACC, NBR or Police to arrest criminals or offenders, there is another 'group' with the power to arrest certain offenders and criminals, the power which, unlike the Police, ACC or NBR, the group almost never uses. Stretching my premonition to a degree further, I doubt, the group has any inkling, whatsoever, of its possession of such an exceptional power.



The 'group' I am indicating at is called the 'general people' collectively or, maybe, sometimes as the 'commoners' and, on individual counts a 'private person'. Although it sounds unbelievable, the law of this land has entrusted its people with the power to arrest criminals and offenders in certain situations and on specific conditions.



The law that deals in detail with the procedure, application, usage and other ancillary matters relating to our criminal justice system is 'the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898'.



From the arrest of an offender to his bail, his remand, the whole trial process and eventually the judgment of his conviction or acquittal, the procedure for every single thing has been precisely codified in this Code of 1898. In simple terms, the legal procedure through which an arrestee has to go and the scope, procedure and scale of engagement of other persons involved in the entire proceeding, everything are prescribed in detail in this century old Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. Be it the mandatory provisions of bringing an arrestee before the court within 24 hours of arrest, or the police's power to arrest without a warrant in certain cases, all stemmed from the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. This Code is a 'mandatory to follow 'procedural law and any deviations from the provisions of this Code may vitiate the whole proceeding. Strictly, the Code of 1898 is inviolable when it comes to criminal proceedings.



Coming to the point of interest - Where is the provision that enables the general public, to arrest an offender or criminal? The answer is, for obvious reasons, scripted in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. In fact, this wonderful and mandatory-to-follow and inviolable code of 1898 has provided the public with the power to arrest criminals.



To be specific, section 59 of the Criminal Procedure Code provides that if a private person believes that another person is committing or has committed a cognizable and non-bailable offence, or that person is a proclaimed criminal, then a 'private person' may arrest that person, without a warrant. Let us read it loud, WITHOUT A WARRANT! To remove confusions regarding the words 'cognizable', 'non-bailable' etc, let me put it in other words- if you encounter someone who is, in your belief, committing or you know has committed theft, robbery, murder, rape, forgery, etc. or if you come across anyone like 'Bangla Bhai' whom the Government has proclaimed as a terrorist or dangerous criminal, then you can arrest that person just as the police do.



On an interesting note, if you, in making such arrest as a private person, face aggressive behaviour from the criminal you are trying to arrest, the law permits you to use your force in making the arrest successful. What I meant to say is that, you can literally punch him down or do whatever necessary to arrest the person whom you believed to be criminal or who has just committed a cognizable and nonbailable crime in front of you.



Needless to say, the use of force has to be very well measured and used only in a situation that essentially requires such force and merit is higher in avoiding such encounter, for, this is a bit risky and could cause physical harm to both sides. So, in case of any possibility of encountering any physical harm, the better option would be to track the criminal and inform the police instead of facing the criminal in person.



This provision of law could well be a part of our everyday life and I believe, if people start utilizing this power, which they have been legally granted, a portion of criminals would abstain from committing crimes in public. Although this is not absolute and there are many negative sides; there would be foreboding that this power might get abused, but still, this could act as power booster to the commoners, who are groping for something to hold onto and regain their confidence.



As expressed, this provision of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898 can be an effective tool for crime control, at least to some extent. The police may encourage people to prevent crimes by exercising their, the people's, power of arresting offenders; the Police may also demonstrate and advertise the list of offences for which private persons are permitted to exercise their power to arrest. This could well be a part of community policing if not made one already. This is an awe-inspiring power and could be an instrument to involve and engage the general public in creating a society with fewer crimes.

The writer is an advocate, the Supreme

Court of Bangladesh













