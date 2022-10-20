

No alternative to global intervention for Rohingya repatriation



In Myanmar, again a military coup took place on February 01, 2021, within a few years of Rohingyas' eviction. Now, the military government are persecuting over the democrat people and various ethnic groups in Myanmar. But it is a matter of regret that the global leading countries are not taking any step against such persecution made by the military government of Myanmar.



The important two countries in the existing global politics, China and Russia have never sided against Myanmar due to natural resources and strategic importance of the country.



Besides, Myanmar has a good relationship with the other member countries of the ASEAN as a member of the alliance. The ASEAN an economic alliance of the South-East Asia.



China has a massive investment in the infrastructure and fuel sector in Myanmar. Besides, Myanmar is an important partner of the Belt and Road Initiative of China. Accordingly, Myanmar has significant economic, commercial, and political relations with China. China does not desire to go in opposition to Myanmar government due to preferring China's economic interest like investment and business from decade to decade.



China has approved foreign investment worth $380crore within a year next of taking power by the Military Junta. Besides, China has formulated a plan that the country would establish a fuel corridor in the Eunan Province from the Oil and Gass Field of Rakhine State under the Belt and Road Initiative. If any clash of interest would occur between China and USA, then USA could interrupt to enter into China from other countries through stopping Malacca Channel.



In this case, China would face a severe challenge in terms of import oil and gas. China always imports profuse oil and gas through Akyab port of Myanmar using pipeline which is conducive in terms of contemporary Ukraine-Russia conflict and the global situation. In this connection, China has support and sympathy to Myanmar.



The ASEAN alliance has not taken any stern action against Myanmar surrounding Rohingya crisis as Singapore is the top investor in Myanmar whereas Singapore is an important member of the alliance. The approved investment of Singapore is about $ 2400crore. Singapore takes part one quarter of the total foreign investment of the world. Besides, Japan, Thailand and South Korea intend to invest in Myanmar.



China, Russia, and Serbia are assisting the military government of Myanmar with weapons, albeit they know that the weapons would be used against the civilians. In the last year, a proposal was passed to stop supplying weapons in Myanmar in the United Nations General Assembly in which China and Russia abstained from casting votes. China and Russia are making interruption against all initiatives taken by international community towards the military government of Myanmar.



China and Russia were thoroughly silent surrounding Myanmar while various countries antagonized against the persecution on Rohingya; rather, the two countries are maintaining amicable relations with Myanmar. They never condemned Myanmar regarding Rohingya crisis. Russia-Myanmar relationship has grown up in the recent years based on selling weapons to Myanmar.



Myanmar has about 1600 meters land border with India. Besides, both the countries have border in the Bay of Bengal too. India and Myanmar have executed an alliance in 1951. Inconsequence, India did not condemn stringently on the massive persecution of the Rohingyas. Sometimes, India divulged anxiety on repression and oppression surrounding Myanmar, but did not protest severely.



India abstained from casting votes against Myanmar on many proposals in the United Nations General Assembly in the initial stage of the crisis. India has business relations with Myanmar in the predominant sectors of infrastructural, information technology, fuel etc. The fuel resource and various rear natural substances are very important for the information technology sector.



Besides, the geographical location of Myanmar is very significant to India as Myanmar is an aggregator state between South Asia and Southeast Asia. India likes to maintain amicable relation with Myanmar as China has a unique supremacy over Myanmar which could create problem in the Northeast region of India.



Although the Western countries are in stern position regarding Myanmar issue, they have not done anything effectively than imposing some sanctions on the military force and their officials after the Rohingya crisis emerged and military coup.



After revocation of martial law in 2011, the western businessmen invested in the sectors of fuel, telecommunication, hotel, information technology etc. Then in Myanmar, foreign investment was 6% of the total GDP. The European Union is the fourth business partner of Myanmar next to China, Thailand, and Singapore. There is a more than $ 250crore business between the EU and Myanmar.



Big countries have not proceeded to help Bangladesh for their business interest in Myanmar in this regard. Although Bangladesh has presented the issue to the international community on several occasions, no positive solution has been found due to non-cooperation of some powerful countries. Day by day the number of Rohingya population is increasing and these Rohingyas are spreading to different parts of the country which may cause a threat to the security of the country.



In fine, it is noticeable that on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh, the Honourable Prime Minister has been raising the Myanmar issue through the international community following the international law and the foreign policy of Bangladesh for the global peace and security. She has also raised the issue in the United Nations General Assembly for sustainable repatriation on the humanitarian aspect of the Rohingyas ethnic group with regional and global security concerns.

The writer is retired professor & principal

















