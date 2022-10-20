GIB gains momentum on IPO

Global Islami Bank (GIB) have gained momentum on its debut in the capital market with an initial public offering (IPO) as the subscription application ends today (20th October).

25 percent shares have been allocated with preference to expatriates. The remaining 75 percent shares invested among regular investors where investors can apply for IPO up to Tk 10,000 or its multiple up to Tk 50,000, says a press release.

The GIB got approval of Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission (BSEC) on June 15 this year to raise Tk 4.25 billion capital from stocks. BSEC made the approval on its 827th commission meeting presided by its Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayet Ul Islam.

GIB issued a total of 425 million shares in the market with face value of Tk 10. An investor can apply for primary shares worth Tk 50 thousand.

Of the raised fund, the bank will invest Tk 2.68 billion in government securities and bonds, and Tk 1 billion in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) given their ample growth opportunity and mounting financing needs.

Local merchant banks LankaBangla Investments Ltd and Prime Bank Investment Ltd are the issue managers for the IPO. GIB has 199 branches and sub-branches across the country while the bank serves customers with alternative channels of nine agent banking points and 101 ATM booths.

GIB has given more importance to expansion of branches both in urban and rural areas and has prioritized investment in the CMSME sector.

GIB has played a role in successful implementation of financial inclusion programs and is also working to achieve the goals of the Bangladesh Government's Sustainable Development Goal through investment in agriculture and rural sectors.

A review of the bank's financial reports showed that the bank has achieved consistent growth in deposits, investment, operating income, earnings per share (EPS) from January 2021 to September 2021. In the above 9 months, the income on investment is Tk. 977 crore 65 lakh.

By deducting profit paid on deposits from this investment income and adding income on investment in shares and securities, exchange brokerage commission and other operating income, the total operating income stands at Tk. 395 crore 14 lakhs.

As a result of closely monitoring the investment activities, the percentage of non-performing and bad loans of the bank has been kept satisfactory and the bank is in a relatively good position due to proper preservation of capital adequacy of the bank. GIB Dividend Distribution: The bank paid a cash dividend of 5 percent on net profit in FY2017. 10 percent stock dividend has been paid in the next financial year 2018. 5 percent stock in FY 2019 and 5 percent in cash and 5 percent in stock in FY 2020.

The bank's asset details: The total assets of the bank in the last 9 months are Tk 12 thousand 727 crore 70 lakhs. In the financial year 2020, this asset was 12 thousand 90 crore 21 lakh taka. Liability Details: In 9 months the bank has a liability of Tk 11 thousand 984 crore 69 lakh and 11 thousand 420 crore 21 lakh taka in fiscal year 2020.