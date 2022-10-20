

Mercantile Bank gets J P Morgan Chase Bank N A Award

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank received the award from Sazzad Anam, Executive Director and Head, Bangladesh Representative Office, J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. at a ceremony held at Mercantile Bank's Head Office, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Shamim Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO, Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVP and Head of ID and senior officials were also present on the occasion.







A rare document signed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on agricultural loan in 1975 was handed over to Bangladesh Krishi Bank at Bank's board room on Wednesday. The researcher of the documentary book 'Bangabandhu and Bangladesh Bank' journalist and collector of the document Nazrul Islam Bashir handing over the Document to Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Md. Nasiruzzaman. The Managing Director of the bank Md. Ismail Hossain, Directors and high officials are also present. photo: Bank