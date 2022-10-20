BSEC assures bankers of solving problems in bond trading

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) in a meeting with head of banks' treasury department assured that problems in bond trading in the stock market will be gradually solved.

BSEC Acting Chairman Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed presided over the meeting at its headquarters in the city on Wednesday.

After the meeting BSEC spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim said the bankers raised several issues on test case T-Bond trading.

He said in the meeting the primary dealers for government securities said bonds are not available in the market as bonds are still stuck in the BB's Business Partner Identification (BPID) process that is why there is low availability of bonds.

He said the BSEC acting chairman assured to solve this problem. Of the demand by bankers to withdraw tax on earnings from bonds in stock market, Shamsuddin Ahmed assured the bankers that he will talk to the National Board of revenue on this issue.

The head of treasures also proposed for keeping the perpetual bonds aside from trading in the stock market primarily.













