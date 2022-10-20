Video
ISA to make solar energy available constantly in BD

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Special Correspondent

International Solar Alliance (ISA) has assured Bangladesh that they will extend all out support and cooperation for making solar energy available round the clock with affordable cost.  
The assurance was came while Md. Habibur Rahman, Secretary, Power Division of the ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources met with Ajay Mathur, Director General (DG) of ISA on the sidelines of the 5th assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in the New Delhi on Tuesday, a Power Division release said on Wednesday.
"During the meeting, the DG, ISA assured Bangladesh of extending all out support and cooperation for making solar energy available round the clock with affordable cost," Nirod Chandra Mandal, National Focal Point of ISA, it said.
Power Division Secretary held a meeting with Ajay Mathur, Director General (DG) of the organization. Md. Habibur Rahman, led a nine-member Bangladesh delegation to the 5th ISA assembly.
However, the DG is expected to visit Bangladesh in December this year to sign an agreement in this connection, the release said.
ISA assist member nations in formulating and implementing solar-ready policies and regulatory development of national energy landscapes and for engaging with public and private sector entities.
ISA is structured as an international resource hub with in-house technical expertise that will be readily accessible by member nations and is capable of guiding project implementation at scale.


