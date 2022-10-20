Video
Home Business

Stocks fall on selling pressure

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

The stock market remains stuck in dwindling spiraling from beginning of the week. Share prices of more companies saw dipping on Wednesday as small investors continue losing their capital.
More than half of the company's shares and units in the bourse moved to floor price (the lowest limit of the price decline) as the price decline continue.
Many people tried to sell shares at a loss, but could not sell because no buyers are forth coming. Investors frustration is increasing as the market situation is dipping.
Dhaka Stock Exchange price index DSEX and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell on Wednesday on the fourth working day of this week. The stock market also fell on the last working day of the previous week. As a result, prices fell for five consecutive working days.
Analysts are blaming the impending global recession and ongoing load shedding as reason behind this fall in the stock market.
At the same time, they are referring to instructions given by the regulatory body Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) about encashment of cheques as the reason for the fall in prices.
However, analysts say Bangladesh stock market is in a better condition than many neighboring countries. So stock market investors should not worry much. For that reason, the share should be held without increasing the pressure of selling.
According to the market review, on Wednesday trading started by increasing share prices of most companies but the market immediately went n4gative.
DSEX lost 10.52 points or 0.16 per cent to 6,390 Wednesday. The Shariah-based index DSES added 0.71 points or 0.05 per cent to 1,407, and the blue-chip index DS30 shed 6.43 points or 0.28 per cent to 2,271.
The DSE turnover stood at Tk 1,178 crore. Of the issues traded, 59 advanced, 81 declined, and 226 remained unchanged.
Beximco's shares were traded the most. The shares of the company were traded worth Tk 78.83 crore. Eastern Housing, which is in second place, was traded at Tk 67.4 crore. Orion Pharma is in the third position with a share transaction of Tk 58.96 crore. Besides, the list of top ten companies in terms of transactions on DSE includes- JMI Syringe, ADN Telecom, Paper Processing, Bangladesh Monospool Paper, Sea Pearl Beach Resort, Bangladesh Lamp and Anwar Galvanizing.
Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) the overall price index CASPI decreased by 33 points. Tk 17.81 crore has been traded in the market. 58 companies of the 212 that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, price of 57 decreased and the price of 97 has remained unchanged.


