

BRACU, StanChart to make syllabus on financial crime, compliance

Through this program, the Bank is working in conjunction with BRAC University to cultivate a nation of professionals who are trained prevent financial crime while following both local and international standards of compliance.

This initiative builds on a major need for FCC-oriented knowledge in Bangladesh. As such, launching this program at the university level ensures Bangladesh's youths and future human resources receive the necessary training prior to entering the job market.

This partnership is the first of its kind in Bangladesh, where a financial institution has co-created a certificate curriculum with a university to develop talent for an area that is important for the entire financial sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Standard Chartered Bangladesh and BRAC University was signed at the Bank's head office in Dhaka.

StandChart CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy; Andrew MacLean, the bank's Global Head, Organization & People Capability, Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing; Khairun N Haque, Head of Human Resources and Omar M Faruque, Head of Conduct, Financial Crime & Compliance (CFCC).

Vincent Chang, Vice Chancellor, BRAC University and Sang H Lee, Dean, BRAC BBS, along with other executives were also present for the MoU signing.







