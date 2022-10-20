

IFIC Bank holds Children's Art Festival 2022

Children of the employees of the bank participated in the festival in 3 (three) different categories. More than 200 (two hundred) children painted on the theme of Dream, Desire and Imagination.

Managing Director and CEO, Shah A Sarwar was present as the chief guest of the program and distributed books, certificates, crest and other gifts among the participants. Deputy Managing Directors, Other senior executives of the bank and parents of the participants were also present at the festival.

IFIC Bank Ltd is hosting an Art festival since 2017 to promote creativity among the children of its employees.









