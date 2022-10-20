Video
More firms, businesses observe Sheikh Russell Day

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Different government and private organizations, banks and financial institution of the country observed the 59th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's youngest son Shaheed Sheikh Russell on Tuesday with different events including discussion meetings and placing floral wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Russell.
Sheikh Russell, also the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital.
He was brutally assassinated along with most of his family members, including his father Bangabandhu, on August 15, 1975 when he was a student of class four at University Laboratory School.



Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Chairman Md mahbubur Rahman along with senior officials of BPDB placing floral wreath at the portrait of the portrait of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bidhut Bhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday


Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) Managing Director Md. Abul Hossain along with his officials celebrate "Sheikh Russel Day" by paying tribute to the image of Sheikh Russel at the ICB head offic in the city on Tuesday.






