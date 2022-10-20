

Young people to come forward to tackle climate crisis

Young people have continued in being agents of change despite many challenges, initiating critical discussion, holding their leaders accountable, and tackling the climate crisis, says a press release.

Young people around the world are speaking up to make their voices heard to protect the future of our planet, and youth-led organizations are becoming more visible in international, regional, and national arenas for effective climate action. In the climate negotiations, the fight for climate justice, and elsewhere, they are recognized as crucial players and change agents.

Realizing this, Tuesday in an event at Lakeshore Hotel organized by Save the Children, youth leaders working for climate justice had taken the opportunity to talk about the constructive and effective ways to get connected with them for the sake of saving the earth.

Youths stated that, from finding many scientific- innovative ways by researching to campaigning for climate justice, they can also bravely talk to world leaders with valid data and demands on international platforms. Movements, rallies are not the only activities or stunts that youths have interest in.

As they have right to protect their future; they want to raise voice, take initiatives, do research and activities, make people alert of their behavior towards nature and bring Govt. under accountability for their healthy future. Some self- motivated youth led groups are in fact, doing very constructive works to prevent climate change. But all these initiatives and ideas get stopped in some stages due to the lack of funding, systematic barriers or lack of importance.

The youth proposed: To establish a government endorsed National Youth Fund and a youth managed pooled fund in transparent manner to provide small grants/challenge fund for youth led organizations and networks.

Development partners, Embassies and Privet sector will pledge fund for this mechanism in line with adaptive and flexible funding.

This fund will cover youth led climate action, activism and advocacy as well as innovation hunt, boot camps and youth hubs.

This fund will create opportunity for youth delegate in the UN climate events with advocacy travel grants.

Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde was present at the event. She said, "Young people leading Social Media and connecting stakeholders for climate action which is remarkable. We must ensure platforms so that their voices can be heard. We need to make young people's decisions more accountable instead of taking notes. I like to encourage their innovative thinking and voice".

Sohanur Rahman, Coordinator - Youth Net for Climate Justice said, "We are not only showing-off, but we are also contributing for the climate action. Youth and children need to raise their voice and act accordingly. When we take action, Government listens to us, and we get support"

Faria S Aumi; Chief of Operations, Brighters Society Bangladesh and Farzana Faruk Jhumu;Youth Advocate, Fridays for Future, MAPA moderated the event.











