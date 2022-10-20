Video
Home Business

BGMEA supports contestants to develop projects

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has said it encourages talented students to come up with enthusiasm and innovative minds to lead the RMG industry to a new high.
As part of it, BGMEA has launched the Sustainable Design and Innovation Award for students and industry professionals to recognize their talent and inspire them to develop sustainable design and innovation in the country's RMG industry.
Fresh graduates from fashion design institutes of major public and private universities along with industry professionals submitted applications to take part in the competition.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over financial aid of Tk. 10,000 to each of 50 students who have been shortlisted to contest the Sustainable Design and Innovation Award so that they can develop their innovative samples for the competition.
The founder and CEO of the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange and Managing Director of Denim Expert Mostafiz Uddin was also present at the programme held at BGMEA Complex on Tuesday.
"The RMG industry of Bangladesh aims to move up the value chain where sustainability and innovation are top priorities," Faruque Hassan said, adding that the Sustainable Design and Innovation Award is such an effort to empower and reward young and talented people who will play an active role in building a more sustainable future for the RMG industry.
A jury board comprising national and international experts will find the best sustainable and innovative submissions by evaluating the submissions based on innovative aspects of the design, functionality, aesthetics, consideration of environmental standards and social footprint of the product, and process innovation, BGMEA said on Tuesday.
This competition aims to help to establish new relationships within the design profession, encourage multi-disciplinary approaches to design, advance diversity, or encourage more environmentally and socially sustainable solutions.    UNB


