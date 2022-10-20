

Hamdard takes Robi's enterprise business solutions

Hamdard's Marketing Director, Mohammad Shariful Islam, and Robi's Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Md. Adil Hossain Noble recently signed an agreement in this connection at Hamdard's corporate office in Dhaka.

Managing Director, and Chief Mutawalli of Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Bangladesh, Dr. Hakim Md. Yousuf Harun Bhuiyan graced the signing ceremony as the Chairperson.

Robi's Enterprise Business's Vice President, Mohammad Fahmidul Hasan, General Manager, Mohammad Zulfiker Haider Chowdhury, and Key Account Manager, Nusrat Jahan Trissa were present on the occasion.

Director, Hamdard Foundation, Lt. Colonel (Rtd.) Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury, Senior Director, Finance & Accounts, Md. Anisul Haque, Director & Mutawalli, Human Resource Development, Dr. Hakim Nargis Marjhan, Director Purchase, Saifuddin Murad, and Director, Information & Public Relations, Amirul Momenin Manik were also present in the event.









Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Bangladesh has recently subscribed to Robi Axiata Limited's services under enterprise brand- "Robi for Business". Robi will also support Hamdard in automating their business processes with the implementation of different IoT and ICT solutions, and other digital services.Hamdard's Marketing Director, Mohammad Shariful Islam, and Robi's Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Md. Adil Hossain Noble recently signed an agreement in this connection at Hamdard's corporate office in Dhaka.Managing Director, and Chief Mutawalli of Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Bangladesh, Dr. Hakim Md. Yousuf Harun Bhuiyan graced the signing ceremony as the Chairperson.Robi's Enterprise Business's Vice President, Mohammad Fahmidul Hasan, General Manager, Mohammad Zulfiker Haider Chowdhury, and Key Account Manager, Nusrat Jahan Trissa were present on the occasion.Director, Hamdard Foundation, Lt. Colonel (Rtd.) Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury, Senior Director, Finance & Accounts, Md. Anisul Haque, Director & Mutawalli, Human Resource Development, Dr. Hakim Nargis Marjhan, Director Purchase, Saifuddin Murad, and Director, Information & Public Relations, Amirul Momenin Manik were also present in the event.