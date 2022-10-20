

BGMEA, Tonello to partner in promoting green tech

During her latest mission to Bangladesh, Alice Tonello, Tonello's marketing and R&D director, met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan to forge an agreement to support the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH (occupational safety and health) in Dhaka and make Bangladesh market increasingly technologically advanced and efficient in terms of environmental responsibility.

The founder and CEO of the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange and Managing Director of Denim Expert Mostafiz Uddin and Maurizio Morosini, Sales Director at Tonello, were also present at the meeting held at BGMEA Complex on Monday.

The BGMEA President said the RMG industry of Bangladesh is committed to continuing efforts to pursue excellence in the area of sustainability while enhancing competitiveness through capacity building and technology upgradation.

"Tonello has more than 40 years in the business of designing and manufacturing garment finishing technology. It has also been present in Bangladesh for many years and looks forward to building long-term business relations," BGMEA quoted Alice Tonello as saying.

Faruque Hassan invited Alice Tonello and Maurizio Morosini to the "Made in Bangladesh Week" which will be organized by BGMEA on 12-18 November 2022 to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry. UNB









