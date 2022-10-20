

Yamaha launches new service centre in Dhaka

Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors, senior officials of Yamaha Japan and ACI Motors were present as chief guests in the inauguration ceremony of this state-of-the-art service centre.

Keeping in mind the safety of the customers, this flagship service centre has the facility to purchase certified helmets and various types of safety gear. Everything in this state-of-the-art service centre is computerized, also customers can easily get their bike serviced through online booking. So that the time wastage of customers will be reduced a lot. Customers can check live service status on mobile phone from anywhere through paperless job card system.

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of renowned company ACI Limited. Currently Yamaha has more than 99 3S (Sales, Service and Spare Parts) dealer points across the country.

Yamaha has ensured 3S facilities at all dealer points in the country for which the bike buyers do not have to face any trouble with the service. Yamaha has ensured all the modern equipment like YDT (Yamaha Diagnostic Tools), FI Machine (Fuel Injector Machine) in every service centre. Thus thousands of Yamaha bike users across the country get benefit.

The Yamaha Technical Academy (YTA) is constantly working to improve Yamaha services. Yamaha is providing services technical training through all service technicians employed in service centres across the country. YTA's trainers are trained by Yamaha Global and are specialist in various technical subjects including Yamaha FI Station, YDT.

Currently all service technicians are being trained as expert and became pro-active by YTA's expert trainers with advanced equipment. Yamaha Technical Academy always strives to develop all Yamaha technicians into technical experts by enhancing their technical knowledge so that Yamaha riders can be completely worry free with their bikes and ride safely and confidently.







