Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 October, 2022, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI for signing FTA with UK

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

FBCCI for signing FTA with UK

FBCCI for signing FTA with UK

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin has laid emphasis on signing free trade agreement FTA with the UK, one of the biggest development and trade partners of the country to boost trade.
The chamber leader made the remark at a networking dinner in honor of the President of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and Chancellor of the University of Birmingham Lord Karan Bilimoria on Tuesday in a city hotel.
He sought CBI President's support in Bangladesh's initiatives for signing the FTA with the UK and also sought his assistance for continuing the existing trade benefits from the UK in the post-LDC period.
"We look forward to the future of our engagements through signing MoU with CBI and joint programmes for business promotion, industry-academia partnerships and skills development," he said.
At present, trade between Bangladesh and the UK stands at US$5.46 billion as per trade figure of the apex trade body. In the fiscal FY 2021-22, Bangladesh exported US$4.83 billion while imports were US$ 0.63 billion.
Speaking as the chief guest, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun described Bangladesh economic success stories in the past 15 years of the Awami League government.
He said the UK would remain a friend in future journey of Bangladesh towards a developing country," he said.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen urged the private sector of the two countries to conduct a feasibility study on exporting Bangladeshi agro-products to the UK.
He also recommended undertaking initiatives to increase the access of Bangladeshi freelancers to the UK outsourcing market.
The private sector also may work on how Bangladesh can export more doctors, nurses, caregivers to the UK market, he added.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson urged Bangladesh to work on getting more UK companies interested in investing in Bangladesh. He suggested further improvement in the country's business environment.
FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu made closing remarks at the event.
Among others, former presidents of FBCCI Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, AK Azad, Matlub Ahmad, Vice Presidents Md. Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn and directors of FBCCI.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB gains momentum on IPO
Mercantile Bank gets J P Morgan Chase Bank N A Award
Rosatom to supply nuclear fuel to RNPP from next year
BD, Abu Dhabi form forum to boost bilateral economic co-op
BSEC assures bankers of solving problems in bond trading
ISA to make solar energy available constantly in BD
Stocks fall on selling pressure
BD officials delay issuing visa to Indian traders!


Latest News
Sheikh Russell Chess: Sri Lanka beat Nepal by 3-1 points
EU readies sanctions on Russia’s Iran drones as Security Council meets
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
Dengue death toll tops 100 as 7 more die, 864 hospitalized in 24hrs
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft