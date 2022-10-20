

FBCCI for signing FTA with UK

The chamber leader made the remark at a networking dinner in honor of the President of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and Chancellor of the University of Birmingham Lord Karan Bilimoria on Tuesday in a city hotel.

He sought CBI President's support in Bangladesh's initiatives for signing the FTA with the UK and also sought his assistance for continuing the existing trade benefits from the UK in the post-LDC period.

"We look forward to the future of our engagements through signing MoU with CBI and joint programmes for business promotion, industry-academia partnerships and skills development," he said.

At present, trade between Bangladesh and the UK stands at US$5.46 billion as per trade figure of the apex trade body. In the fiscal FY 2021-22, Bangladesh exported US$4.83 billion while imports were US$ 0.63 billion.

Speaking as the chief guest, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun described Bangladesh economic success stories in the past 15 years of the Awami League government.

He said the UK would remain a friend in future journey of Bangladesh towards a developing country," he said.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen urged the private sector of the two countries to conduct a feasibility study on exporting Bangladeshi agro-products to the UK.

He also recommended undertaking initiatives to increase the access of Bangladeshi freelancers to the UK outsourcing market.

The private sector also may work on how Bangladesh can export more doctors, nurses, caregivers to the UK market, he added.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson urged Bangladesh to work on getting more UK companies interested in investing in Bangladesh. He suggested further improvement in the country's business environment.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu made closing remarks at the event.

Among others, former presidents of FBCCI Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, AK Azad, Matlub Ahmad, Vice Presidents Md. Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn and directors of FBCCI. UNB











FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin has laid emphasis on signing free trade agreement FTA with the UK, one of the biggest development and trade partners of the country to boost trade.The chamber leader made the remark at a networking dinner in honor of the President of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and Chancellor of the University of Birmingham Lord Karan Bilimoria on Tuesday in a city hotel.He sought CBI President's support in Bangladesh's initiatives for signing the FTA with the UK and also sought his assistance for continuing the existing trade benefits from the UK in the post-LDC period."We look forward to the future of our engagements through signing MoU with CBI and joint programmes for business promotion, industry-academia partnerships and skills development," he said.At present, trade between Bangladesh and the UK stands at US$5.46 billion as per trade figure of the apex trade body. In the fiscal FY 2021-22, Bangladesh exported US$4.83 billion while imports were US$ 0.63 billion.Speaking as the chief guest, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun described Bangladesh economic success stories in the past 15 years of the Awami League government.He said the UK would remain a friend in future journey of Bangladesh towards a developing country," he said.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen urged the private sector of the two countries to conduct a feasibility study on exporting Bangladeshi agro-products to the UK.He also recommended undertaking initiatives to increase the access of Bangladeshi freelancers to the UK outsourcing market.The private sector also may work on how Bangladesh can export more doctors, nurses, caregivers to the UK market, he added.British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson urged Bangladesh to work on getting more UK companies interested in investing in Bangladesh. He suggested further improvement in the country's business environment.FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu made closing remarks at the event.Among others, former presidents of FBCCI Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, AK Azad, Matlub Ahmad, Vice Presidents Md. Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn and directors of FBCCI. UNB