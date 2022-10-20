BD seeks foreign investment in agro-sector

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque urged foreign investors to invest in Bangladesh's agriculture sector as a very congenial investment environment is prevailing in the country.

"I urge the developed countries, international banks, donor organisations and private entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladeshi agro-sector as the country has a suitable environment for foreign investment," he said.

He said it at a session after the inaugural of World Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)'s World Food Forum-2022 held in FAO's headquarters in Rome, Italy on Tuesday, a press release said.

Putting emphasis on cold storage and post-harvest management, agricultural processing and marketing, climate-smart agriculture and irrigation and water management in Bangladesh's investment plan, the minister said investment of Taka 15,000 crore is required in these sectors in the next 5 years.

"These sectors are very promising and profitable for investment in agriculture in Bangladesh," he added.

He also sought quick investment in setting up cold storage, post-harvest management, processing and marketing for four products, especially potatoes, onions, mangoes and tomatoes.

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu, Chief Economist of FAO Torero Cullen and representatives of various international banks, donor organizations and private entrepreneurs spoke on the occasion.

























