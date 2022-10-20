British envoy discusses trade issues with BGMEA



British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton and BGMEA President Faruque Hassan along with their colleagues pose for photographers at BGMEA Complex on in the city Tuesday.

It took place at a courtesy call Dickson made with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Complex on Tuesday. Faruque hoped for continued support of the British government to RMG sector.

They discussed various trade related issues, including the present situation in the UK market, challenges of the industry and the areas where the sector is focusing to remain competitiveness in the long term.

They also talked about cooperation between the UK and Bangladesh during post LDC period, possible changes in tariff regime and how to retain Bangladesh's export competitiveness and maintain its standing in the global market in the post-LDC era, BGMEA sources said.

Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Directors Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Asif Ashraf, Tanvir Ahmed, Abdullah Hil Rakib, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Director of Sales and Investment at British High Commission Dan Pasha and BTMA Director Md. Mosharaf Hossain were present at the meeting.









