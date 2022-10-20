BD for utilizing Asian trade forum for mutual growth



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi addressing the opening of three-day 35th CEO meeting of the Asian Trade Promotion Forum (ATPF) as the chief guest in the city at on Wednesday.

The Commerce Minister said about four billion people are living in the Asia Pacific region. Using the Asian Trade Promotion Forum, exchange of mutual information, joint initiative projects and implementing them will benefit all. This forum can play an important role in the economic development of the region.

He said, Bangladesh is moving forward fast. The country's development is now visible. The government is building 100 Special Economic Zones. Several are in final stage. There are investment opportunities for different countries.

Bangladesh also has sufficient skilled manpower. It is a big market of about 17 crore people. Besides, there are huge markets in India and China.

Tipu Munshi said in the last two-and-a-half years, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the global economy has fallen in recession. Despite this, the economy of Bangladesh was active. The recent Russia-Ukraine war has triggered energy and gas crisis. Still the country's economy is moving in the right direction.

Commerce Minister said Bangladesh is poised to become a developing country soon. Its GDP growth is above 6 percent, per capita income is increasing, all economic indicators are moving forward. The current business-friendly government is providing all support to trade, development and employment creation.

Asian Trade Promotion Forum is 23 made of countries including Australia, China, Bangladesh, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Macau China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Brunei, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is serving as the forum's secretariat. Its 34th meeting was held virtually on October 26-27, 2021 and 35th meeting is being held this time in Dhaka.

EPB vice chairman AMH Ahsa, Commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghose and FBCCI president Jashim Uddin spoke among others on the occasion.















