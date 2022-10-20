BD to buy 54.6 lakh tonnes of refined, crude oil from Saudi, UAE

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved buying of 54.60 lakh tonnes of refined and crude oil from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and one crore litre of soybean oil for Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting virtually held at Bangladesh Secretariat.

AS per decision more than one-third of the unrefined oil or 16 lakh tonnes of crude would be purchased under government to government contract. Over 38.60 lakh tomes of refined fuel oil would similarly be purchased under G2G arrangement.

At the end of the meeting, an additional secretary to the cabinet division briefed journalists about the outcome of the meeting. He said Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has endorsed direct purchase of 16 lakh tonnes of crude from Saudi Aramco and ADNOC of Abu Dhabi, respectively.

BPC has also approved the proposal to import a total of 38.60 lakh MT of refined fuel oil on G-to-G basis through direct purchase method for the next year. The meeting also approved execution of "Chittagong Metropolitan Sewerage Project for Patenga Catchment" project under Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative.

The project is meant for developing an environment-friendly sanitation system in the southern part of the city and adjacent areas. Chittagong WASA under the local government department will implement this project.

Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Rahat Anwar said edible oil will be purchased from Meghna Edible Oil Refinery Limited at a cost of Tk 189.03. Besides, approval was given to procure 55 lakh litres of super palm oil from another local source Super oil Refinery limited at a cost of Tk 87.97 crore (Tk 159.95 per litre), he said.

Moreover, TCB will buy 8,000 tonnes of lentils from three local sources at a cost of Tk 70.58 crore, which comes to Tk 88.73 per kg.

Earlier on September 21, the cabinet committee approved TCB to purchase 1 crore 65 lakh litres of soybean oil from three domestic companies. The total cost of buying that oil was Tk 305.25 crore.

The sources were Super Oil Refinery Limited, City Edible Oil Limited, and Meghna Edible Oil Refinery Limited. Each source supplied 55 lakh litres of soybean oil.

Meanwhile, TCB started selling essential items across the country at a subsidized rate on October 17.

A total of 40 teams are conducting the investigation in 64 districts across the country that are providing essential commodities at subsidized prices to one crore families.




















