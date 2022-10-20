Video
BD elected as Vice-President of ISA

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 277
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh has been elected Vice-President from Asia-Pacific region at the 5th assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).
Ministers from 20 countries and delegates from across 110 Members and Signatory countries and 18 prospective countries joined the 5th ISA Assembly in New Delhi on Tuesday, Power Division said.
India was re-elected President while France as Co-President of the 110 Member and Signatory countries of the International Solar Alliance, sources familiar with the development said on Tuesday.
The assembly is the apex decision-making body of ISA, in which each Member Country is represented. This body makes decisions concerning the implementation of the ISA's Framework Agreement and coordinated actions to be taken to achieve its objective.
Indian Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh inaugurated the Fifth Assembly of the ISA as the President of the organization.


