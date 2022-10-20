13 killed, 22 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 13 people including three teenage girls have been killed and at least 22 others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Rangamati, Bogura, Madaripur, Kushtia, Gopalganj, Bhola, Barishal, Rangpur and Cox's Bazar, in recent times.

RANGAMATI: A tourist was killed and six others were injured after a jeep (Chander gari) fell into a roadside ditch in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Ahmed, 32, hailed from Dhaka.

Local sources said a jeep fell into a roadside ditch in House Para area at around 11 am after its driver lost control over the steering while returning from Sajek Tourist Spot, which left Sagar dead on the spot and six others seriously injured.

On information, a team of army and police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.

They, later, rescued the injured and took them to nearby Dighinala Upazila Health Complex in Khagrachhari District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sajek Police Station (PS) Nurul Haque confirmed the incident.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Two persons have been killed in separate road accidents in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

A man was killed in a road accident in the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Sultan Mahmud, 35, a resident of Nishchintapur Shahartala area under Kahaloo Upazila in the district.

Police and local sources said the man was returning his house at around 7 pm riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a truck hit the motorcycle in Srirampukur area, leaving dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Nandigram PS Nurul Islam confirmed the incident.

Earlier, an auto-van driver was killed after being hit by an ambulance in Nandigram Upazila on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar Siddique, 55, a resident of Chhoto Derahar Village in the upazila.

Kundarhat Highway PS OC Shohidul Haque said an ambulance hit a battery-run auto-van in Omarpur area at around 6 am, leaving its driver Abu Bakar dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.

However, legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

MADARIPUR: A fish trader was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Gurudas Mandal, 50, a resident of Bahadurpur Village under Kendua Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Gurudas was returning his house at around 11 am riding by an easy-bike. On the way, he fell down on the road from the running easy-bike accidentally, which left him seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and immediately took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

KUSHTIA: Two teenage girls have been killed and another was injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The identities of the deceased could not be known imediately.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus was going towards Pragpur in Daulatpur Upazila from Kushtia Town in the afternoon. On the way, the bus lost control over its steering and overturned on the road at Mangalbaria Bazar, which left two girls dead on spot and another passenger injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

GOPALGANJ: A construction worker was killed in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Sheikh, 25, son of Motaleb Sheikh, a resident of Ward No. 3 Purbapara Village under Tungipara Municipality in the district.

Bhatiapara Highway PS OC Abu Nayem Md Toffazzal Haque said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Narail Express' hit Motaleb in Bhatiapara Flyover area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Kashiani Upazila at around 9 am when he was working near a culvert, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured after their motorcycle crashed into a roadside trolley in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Rashed, 16, son of Nasu Mia, a resident of Ward No. 8 under Aminabad Union in the upazila.

The injured persons are: Ismail, 15, son of Bellal, and Arman, 16, son of Lokman. Both of them are residents of Aminabad area.

Police and local sources said a reckless motorcycle carrying three people hit hard a roadside trolley from behind after losing its control over the steering in Bashrat Ullah Chowmuhani area at night, which left Rashed dead on the spot and two others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members as there was no complaint lodged from them.

The injured were rescued by locals and taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

Char Fasson PS OC Md Morad Hossain confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Two persons have been killed and at least 13 others injured in separate road accidents in Gournadi and Agailjhara Upazila of the district in two days.

An elderly man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Deuri, 70, a resident of Bagha Village in the upazila.

According to locals, a bus hit a three-wheeler, locally known as mahindra, on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Mahilar Union Complex area at around 12pm, leaving Sunil dead on the spot and three others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

The injured were rescued and taken to a local hospital.

However, the law enforcers have seized the bus and detained its driver Sajib Hawladar, 32, a resident of Mostafapur in Madaripur, from Isladi area in this connection.

Gournadi PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, a bus helper was killed and at least 10 others were injured in a road accident in Agailjhara Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rakib Sarder, 16, son of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Bejgati Village in Gornadi Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a Barishal-bound local bus of 'Shawon-Sagar Paribahan' from Paisarhat in Agailjhara fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering while giving side to another bus of 'Golden Line Paribahan' in Fullashree Bypass area in the upazila, which left helper of the bus Rakib dead on the spot and 10 of its passengers injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 1am and handed it over to the deceased's family members in the morning after completion of formalities.

Agailjhara PS OC Md Golam Sarwar confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.

RANGPUR: Two teenage boys were killed in a road accident in Mithapukur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Jiam, 15, and Roni, 14, residents of Ramnatherpara Village under Hazratpur Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Jiam and Roni were walking along the road in Sudurpur area in the morning. At that time, a pickup van hit them from behind, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

Mithapukur PS OC Mostafizar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A madrasa girl was killed in a road accident in Pekua Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Jannatul Tanjid, 11, daughter of Abul Kalam, a resident of Tarabania Para area under Shilkhali Union in the upazila. She was a fourth grader at Pekua Darud Taqua Hafezkhana Madrasa.

Local sources said Jannatul was going to her maternal grandparents' house from the madrasa at around 3pm riding by an auto-rickshaw, which left her seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred the girl to Chattogram Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later on, she succumbed to her injuries at around 9pm on the way to Chattogram.

Shilkhali Union Parishad Member Abdus Samad confirmed the incident.

