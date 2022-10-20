Two held with gold bars in Jashore, Satkhira

Two men were arrested along with gold bars in separate drives in two districts- Jashore and Satkhira, in three days.

JASHORE: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a man along with 106 gold bars from Bengda border area in Jhikargachha Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The detained man is Saju Ahmed, 20, son of Abdul Salam, a resident of Chaugaccha Upazila in the district.

Commanding Officer of BGB-49 Lieutenant Colonel Shahed Minhaz Siddique said acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB-49 conducted a drive along the bordering area in the afternoon and detained the man.

The BGB men also seized the gold bars after searching his body at that time.

The market value of the seized gold bars, weighing 13 kg, is Tk 12.22 crore.

A case has been lodged with Jhikargachha Police Station (PS) in this regard, the BGB official added.

SATKHIRA: Members of BGB detained a man along with gold bars from Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The detained man is Shamimul Islam, 40, hails from Kalaroa Upazila of the district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB-33 conducted a drive in Binerpota area in the afternoon and caught Shamimul red-handed along with four gold bars, said its Acting Captain Reza Ahmed.

He said the value of the gold bars is estimated Tk 44 lakh.

During the initial interrogation, Shamimul admitted that he was carrying those gold bars for smuggling into India.

The detained person was, however, handed over to Satkhira Sadar PS, the BGB official added.











