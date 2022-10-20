Four electrocuted in three districts

Four people including a woman and her son have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Feni, Barishal and Rajshahi, in three days.

FENI: A young man was electrocuted in Daganbhuiyan Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan Mithu, 22, son of Sohag, a resident of Moharbag Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that Mithu came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was connecting an electric motor in his house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Feni General Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

BARISHAL: A young man has been electrocuted in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Tanvir Ahmed, 24, son of Shah Alam Hawladar, a resident of Shawra area in the upazila.

It was learnt that Tanvir was setting a trap with electric wires around his paddy field at night to save crop from rats. At that time, he came in contact with the electric wire accidentally, which left him seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gaurnadi Upazila Health Complex. where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.

RAJSHAHI: A woman and her son have been electrocuted in Tanore Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Mariam Begum, 30, wife of Hazrat Ali, a resident of Badhair Village of the upazila, and her son Mahfuzur Rahman, 3.

It was learnt that the woman and her son came in contact with an electric wire in the evening while they were trying to connect an electric motor in their house, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Tanore Police Station Kamruzzaman confirmed the incident.











