Thrust on ensuring quality education to achieve SDGs



The day-long workshop on Local Level Planning of SDG4 going on in Gaibandha DC office in the town on Wednesday. photo: observer

"It is not possible to build a happy, prosperous and developed nation without the development of the education sector and ensuring quality education. Only action-oriented and quality education can reach the nation towards desired level, they also said. "

They came up with the comments while they were addressing a day-long workshop on Local Level Planning of SDG4 held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) here with Executive Director of SMS Murshidur Rahman Khan in the chair.

United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and Campaign for Popular Education (Campe) jointly organized the workshop in cooperation with Sinnomul Mahila Samity (SMS).

ADC-General formally inaugurated the workshop in the morning around 10am as the chief guest on behalf of DC Oliur Rahman.

Then, a presentation on the theme was made by Dr Mohammad Zia-Us-Zaman, consultant of UNESCO.

Shyamal Kanti Ghos, former secretary of Ministry of Agriculture, Md Enamul Haque, deputy director of Campe and Shereen Akhter, programme officer of UNESCO, addressed the meeting as resource persons while Assistant Director of SMS Masudunnabi Milon was the moderator.

Earlier, deputy director of Primary education, Rangpur Division, Muhammad Mujahidul Islam spoke at the workshop as a guest of honour.

The speakers emphasised achieving SDGs by 2030 through fulfilling all goals including ensuring quality education among all.

Later, the participants wrote up the challenges in groups to ensure quality education in all academic institutions in the district.

A good number of participants including teachers, students, SMC members, education officials, social workers and media men took part in the workshop.













