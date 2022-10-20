Video
Home Countryside

Kurigram farmers demand land compensation

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Our Correspondent

KURIGRAM, Oct 19: About 400 farmers in Ulipur Upazila of the district formed a human chain demanding quick acquisition of their privately owned land under re-excavation of Buri Teesta Canal and compensation.
The farmers participated in this human chain took place in front of Masjidul Huda on the Kurigram-Ulipur road of the upazila town on Tuesday afternoon.
Golam Mohammad Sarwardy, Abdul Hai Sarkar and Noor Islam Sheikh, among others, also spoke in the human chain on behalf of the affected farmers.
The speakers strongly demanded compensation to the landowners. They alleged that the contractor engaged by the Water Development Board started digging forcibly in Buri Teesta Canal flowing through different areas of Ulipur and Chilmari upazilas of the district in 2019 under the government's project entitled 'Re-dredging of small rivers, canals and reservoirs within 64 districts'.
After a long time in 2019, the government re-digging the canal without acquiring the land, about 400 farmer families faced serious financial loss.


