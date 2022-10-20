Video
Thursday, 20 October, 2022, 8:35 AM
Home Countryside

Four arrested in rape cases

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Our Correspondents

Four men were detained in different rape cases in separate drives in two districts- Sylhet and Manikganj, recently.  
SYLHET: Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry in Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital Dr RKS Royal has been arrested by police in a rape case.
He was produced before the court on Monday afternoon showing arrested in a rape case filed by a female patient.
Dr Royal was arrested from LabAid Diagnostic Centre in Kajol Shah area in the city on Sunday night. Then he was taken to the police custody. Police sent him to the court showing arrested after the victim filed a rape case against him at last night.
The woman states in his case that she has been receiving treatment since 2018 from Dr RKS Royal who is known as a psychiatrist in Sylhet. The woman alleged that Dr Royal raped her several times. At one stage, she became pregnant. On Sunday evening, the woman went to Dr Royal's chamber and started shouting. She also demanded of Dr Royal marrying her.
Receiving information, police went to the chamber and took them both to Kotwali Police Station (PS), said Sylhet City Police Divisional Additional Deputy Commissioner (Mass Media) Sudip Das.
Kotwali PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Ali Mahmud said the doctor was produced before the court in a case filed by the woman on charge of rape.
Besides, Dr Royal admitted to police about his involvement in a relationship with the patient.
MANIKGANJ: Three people have been arrested from Singair Upazila in the district in a case filed in connection with attempt to sexually assault a housewife.
The arrested persons are Emon, 23, Rifat Hossain, 18, and Jasim, 26.
According to police, the arrested people attempted to sexually assault a housewife in front of her house on Friday evening. Later on, an arbitrary meeting was held regarding this matter, and angry people beat the three accused in the meeting.
Being informed, police arrested them from there.
However, a case has been filed with Singair PS in this connection.
Singair PS OC Md Safiqul Islam confirmed the matter.


