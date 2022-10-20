10 get life term in murder, robbery cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced 10 people to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and robbery cases in two districts- Bogura and Gopalganj.

BOGURA: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment along with two others for killing his former wife in Sherpur Upazila in 1996.

Bogura Additional District and Sessions Judge Habiba pronounced the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are Golap Hossain, Zillur Rahman and Farhad Mandol, residents of Palson Village in the upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

Nasimul Karim, assistant public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Golap and his two associates Zillur and Farhad killed China Begum wrapping her throat with a scarf after calling her at his village on March 30, 1996, after their divorce.

A case was filed by the deceased's brother Hafizar Rahman with Sherpur Police Station (PS) accusing four people.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court in 1998 after investigation.

Following this, the court handed down the verdict on Wednesday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

Zahurul Haque, another accused in the case and also father of convict Golap, died before the trial.

GOPALGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced seven people to life-term in jail in a robbery case filed in 2020.

Gopalganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin passed the order in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are: Shaon Sharif, 22, Shohagh Sharif, 27, Ashiq Sheikh, 26, Raju Miah, 26, Anis Sheikh, 35, Emon Khan, 24, and Sajib Kazi, 25.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.

Additionally, the court awarded Shaon and Emon five years of jail more.

According to the prosecution, the convicts were caught red-handed by locals when they were trying to escape after looting cash money and gold ornaments at gunpoint from trader Abdullah Pavel's house in Gopalganj Town on July 28, 2020.

A case was filed by the trader with Gopalganj Sadar PS on July 29 accusing seven people.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on January 31, 2021.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

During the trial, Emon, Ashiq and Sajib were present before the court among the convicts.















