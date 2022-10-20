Imran takes jibe on ‘army chief’s temper’

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday took a jibe at Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ostensibly over the registration of a case against PTI Senator Azam Swati, saying that the army chief seems quicker to anger than he (Imran) is.

The PTI chairman was talking to a delegation of the National Press Club and the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists, who had called on him at his Banigala residence.

The former prime minister made these remarks while responding to a question by a journalist, who asked him why he gets angry over every news report against him, even though the media tries to balance every story. -DAWN