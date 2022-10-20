Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 October, 2022, 8:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Imran takes jibe on ‘army chief’s temper’

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday took a jibe at Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ostensibly over the registration of a case against PTI Senator Azam Swati, saying that the army chief seems quicker to anger than he (Imran) is.
The PTI chairman was talking to a delegation of the National Press Club and the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists, who had called on him at his Banigala residence.
The former prime minister made these remarks while responding to a question by a journalist, who asked him why he gets angry over every news report against him, even though the media tries to balance every story. -DAWN



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran takes jibe on ‘army chief’s temper’
UN chief chides India on rights record
Vehicles drive through floodwater following heavy rain
Putin declares martial law in Ukraine regions:  Russia  
What next for Sonia Gandhi as Kharge takes charge of Congress
Israel ‘will not’ supply weapons to Ukraine: Defence Minister
Bomb blasts outside Myanmar prison kill eight, wound 18
Liz Truss fights for survival in first parliament questions since U-turns


Latest News
Sheikh Russell Chess: Sri Lanka beat Nepal by 3-1 points
EU readies sanctions on Russia’s Iran drones as Security Council meets
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
Dengue death toll tops 100 as 7 more die, 864 hospitalized in 24hrs
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft