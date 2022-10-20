Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 October, 2022, 8:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UN chief chides India on rights record

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195

MUMBAI, Oct 19: UN chief Antonio Guterres chided India during a visit Wednesday over its human rights record, which critics say has regressed under Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Since Modi came to power in 2014 in the Hindu-majority nation of 1.4 billion, campaigners say persecution and hate speech have accelerated against religious minorities, especially for India's 200-million-strong Muslim minority.
This is particularly the case in Indian-administered Kashmir since the Modi government in 2019 imposed direct rule on the restive Muslim-majority region where it has half a million troops stationed, activists say.
Pressure has also grown towards government critics and journalists, particularly women reporters -- some have suffered relentless campaigns of online abuse including death and rape threats.
"As an elected member of the Human Rights Council, India has a responsibility to shape global human rights, and to protect and promote the rights of all individuals, including members of minority communities," Guterres said in a speech in Mumbai. Though he praised India's achievements 75 years after leaving British rule, Guterres also pointedly said that the understanding that "diversity is a richness... is not a guarantee".
Citing independence hero Mahatma Gandhi and India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru -- both of whom have become hate figures for some in Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party -- Guterres said their values need to be guarded by "condemning hate speech unequivocally".     
India must do this "by protecting the rights and freedoms of journalists, human rights activists, students and academics. And by ensuring the continued independence of India's judiciary", he said.
"India's voice on the global stage can only gain in authority and credibility from a strong commitment to inclusivity and respect for human rights at home," he said, adding that "much more needs to be done to advance gender equality and women's rights".
"I urge Indians to be vigilant and to increase your investments in inclusive, pluralistic, diverse communities and societies," Guterres said.
In February UN rights experts called for an end to "misogynistic and sectarian" online attacks against one particular Muslim woman journalist who was a fierce critic of Modi.
Media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) places India at a lowly 142 in its World Press Freedom Index, saying that under the premier, "pressure has increased on the media to toe the Hindu nationalist government's line".     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran takes jibe on ‘army chief’s temper’
UN chief chides India on rights record
Vehicles drive through floodwater following heavy rain
Putin declares martial law in Ukraine regions:  Russia  
What next for Sonia Gandhi as Kharge takes charge of Congress
Israel ‘will not’ supply weapons to Ukraine: Defence Minister
Bomb blasts outside Myanmar prison kill eight, wound 18
Liz Truss fights for survival in first parliament questions since U-turns


Latest News
Sheikh Russell Chess: Sri Lanka beat Nepal by 3-1 points
EU readies sanctions on Russia’s Iran drones as Security Council meets
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
Dengue death toll tops 100 as 7 more die, 864 hospitalized in 24hrs
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft